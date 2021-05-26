Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in General Electric by 11.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 213,422 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 111,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 504,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

