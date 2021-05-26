Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Oddz has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $2.49 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00362259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00187256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00837970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031986 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

