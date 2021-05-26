OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

