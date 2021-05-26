OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,678,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 126,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,139. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

