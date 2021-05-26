Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 688.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

