Oldfield Partners LLP Boosts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Oceaneering International accounts for about 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Oceaneering International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2,247.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,381. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.