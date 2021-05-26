Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE OLN opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $49.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

