OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OCX stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

