Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONCY. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.