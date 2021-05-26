OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

