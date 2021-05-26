Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.300-0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OOMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.96 million, a PE ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

