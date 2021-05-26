OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,855. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,981.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 825,000 shares of company stock worth $3,099,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

