Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,135 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,416. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

