Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.95. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,351. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

