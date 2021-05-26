Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 235,589 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

