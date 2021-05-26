Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,027. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.