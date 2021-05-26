Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. 261,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock worth $92,550,001 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

