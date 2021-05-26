OracleChain (OCT) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $426,890.38 and $32,688.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00346017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00182425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00816664 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

