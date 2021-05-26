ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.63. 651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 249,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Specifically, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,827 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,198 over the last three months.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

The stock has a market cap of $826.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.