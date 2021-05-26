Orica Limited Declares Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1851 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Orica stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

