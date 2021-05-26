Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head to Head Comparison

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 14.56 $12.60 million $0.21 67.90 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 21.61 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -10.71

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 8 0 2.89 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $20.93, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $0.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 17.68% 3.13% 2.38% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.