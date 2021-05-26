Oxford Biomedica’s (OXBDF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

