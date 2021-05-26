Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 339 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. 178,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

