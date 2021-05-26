Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 262,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,423. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

