Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $503,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 87,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average is $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

