Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.40. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $85.64.

