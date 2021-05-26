Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.96. The company had a trading volume of 318,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

