Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 4,618 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $40,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.22. 86,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

