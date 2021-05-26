P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.62

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.62 and traded as high as $58.05. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 3,411 shares.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.62.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 68.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.