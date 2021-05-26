PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of PACCAR worth $193,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

