Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG stock opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

