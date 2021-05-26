Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

