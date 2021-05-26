Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.95. The stock had a trading volume of 497,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,594. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

