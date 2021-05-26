PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 426 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.94. 5,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

