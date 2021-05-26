PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $361,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in News by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in News by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 8,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,958. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

