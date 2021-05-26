PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,217. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

