PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11,085.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

SPOT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.97. 25,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.