PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

CRM traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.02. 64,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. The company has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

