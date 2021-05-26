Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Decreased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.