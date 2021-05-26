PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $261.37. 153,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

