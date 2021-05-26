Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,593.40 ($20.82).

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,895 ($24.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,861.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,534.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97).

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

