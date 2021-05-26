Peel Hunt Reiterates Under review Rating for Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 34.66 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Circassia Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £144.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

Get Circassia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.