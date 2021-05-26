Peercoin Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004231 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $44.65 million and $208,823.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,955,908 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

