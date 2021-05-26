Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Raised by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 200.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 0.6% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,501 shares of company stock worth $75,964,502. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

PTON stock traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253,714. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

