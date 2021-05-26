Pembina Pipeline (PPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/7/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

PPL traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 517,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.91. The firm has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4580927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

