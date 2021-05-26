Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Pengana International Equities

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

