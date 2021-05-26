Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.95. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 1,207,312 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. Analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

