PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $6,310,000.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 80,461 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,016,743.35.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,260.28.

On Friday, March 12th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,431 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $1,730,966.19.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. 17,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

