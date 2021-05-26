Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,560. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.