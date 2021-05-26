Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,115 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,107,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

